Hinsdale Central boys water polo takes down Naperville Central

It’s a battle of the Central’s as Hinsdale Central hosts Naperville Central in the boys water polo sectional semifinals. The winner of this matchup faces Naperville North in the Sectional Finals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Red Devils start on fire

In the first quarter, the Red Devils start the goal scoring behind a nice pitch and pop goal from Jack Driscoll.

Now to the second quarter, where Zach Abrahamson gets the equalizer. Three minutes remain in the second quarter.

Shortly after, Hinsdale Central gets another goal with Bogdan Ivkovic bouncing the ball off the water and in. The Red Devils lead by one through the first half.

Hinsdale Central knocks off Naperville Central

In the third quarter, Driscoll fires away two more goals for the hat-trick. The Red Devils lead 4-1 with 3 minutes remaining in the third.

The Redhawks battle back. Will Tucker fires a laser past the goalie to bring the lead down to two.

Hinsdale Central goes back-to-back to close out the third quarter, with Driscoll going behind the back and Teddy Chase with the spin-o-rama. The Red Devils take a 6-2 lead going into the fourth.

It was a scoring frenzy for the Red Devils in the fourth quarter. Driscoll picked up two more goals and leads Hinsdale Central to a 10-4 victory. They face Naperville North in the sectional finals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.