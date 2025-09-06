Hinsdale Central football improves to 2-0 with a win over Naperville Central

Week two of the high school football season sees Naperville Central on the road at Hinsdale Central. The Redhawks are searching for that first win after a 31-15 loss to Oswego, while the Red Devils are fresh off a dominating 56-7 victory over West Aurora. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hinsdale Central football gets to work right away and leads Naperville Central 21-0 at the half

On the Devils’ opening drive, quarterback Riley Contreras throws a swing pass out to Dom Tresslar, and he brings the pigskin past midfield, setting the home team up in enemy territory.

Contreras caps off the opening drive by calling his own number with help from his teammates and is in for the touchdown. The first score of the game puts HC up 7-0.

Red Devils get the ball back as Contreras throws over the middle to James Skokna and picks up nearly 20 yards on the play, and it’s first and goal.

A few plays later, Contreras uses his feet again. That beautiful running machine eats the entire Redhawk defense alive with a smile on his face and walks in for his second rushing touchdown of the game to culminate in a 14-0 lead.

It’s the defense’s turn to score. Jackson Loth fumbles the ball, and out of the blue comes Matt Tomfohrde for the scoop and score. Hinsdale Central takes a 21-0 lead into halftime.

The Redhawks get on the board; however, the Red Devils respond right back

Redhawks get the ball rolling in the second half with QB Jackson Loth, who picks up a first down on the QB draw to put his squad in the red zone.

Then Loth hands off to Landon Nelson, who carves up the defense, and fourteen yards later, it’s a touchdown for the Redhawks. Central is finally on the board, trailing 21-7.

Hinsdale Central answers back as Contreras has time until he finds Skokna, and he moves those chains into the red zone.

Naperville Central scores late, and Hinsdale Central walks away with a 28-14 win

Contreras continues to display his inner Jalen Hurts by taking the rock in for his third rushing touchdown of the game.

Redhawks are down but still show some fight as Loth rolls out and hits Vince Bern in the endzone for six. However, Hinsdale Central football takes the victory 28-14 over Naperville Central.