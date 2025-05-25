Hinsdale South boys volleyball takes down Naperville Central in the Regional Quarters

25th-seed Naperville Central boys volleyball matches up against 8-seed Hinsdale South in a Regional Quarterfinal. The Redhawks come off a three-set loss to Metea Valley, meanwhile, the Hornets enter on a four-game winning streak, fresh off a sweep against Addison Trail. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hinsdale South boys volleyball opens with a commanding set one victory against Naperville Central

Early stages in the opening set, tied at three. Redhawk Issac Merz dives on the ground to keep the volley alive after a great Hinsdale serve. Central’s Caden Aldrich sets up Lucas Hayes for the point, breaking the early tie.

The Hornets jump out to a 13-7 lead as the Redhawks look to cut into the deficit. Terrence Newell goes on to extend the Hornets’ lead as he scores through the Redhawk block attempt.

Moments later, Hinsdale South keeps its foot on the gas. Tomasz Lobas goes up high for the spike after the setup from Kelan Nicol.

Merz goes up high to avoid the Hornets’ block attempt for the Redhawk point. Central still trails 16-8.

Increasing their lead by double digits, nearing the end of the first set. Nicol sets up Charles Mitchum for the spike. Hinsdale South goes on to win the first set, 25-14.

Redhawks get a spark in set two of the IHSA Sectional Quarterfinal

Carrying their momentum into the second set, Lobas goes up high, avoiding the block for the point. Hinsdale South leads 3-2 early in the second set.

Looking to bounce back in the second set, the Redhawks show off their passing as Liam Mask assists Hayes for the kill to tie the game at three.

The Redhawks increase their defensive intensity while getting a block at the net. Central’s Ryder Erdmann gets just enough on his hit as the Hornets are unable to keep alive.

Martin Kuta serving for Central. Redhawk Logan McGrath gets the block on the Hornet’s hit before going back up for the spike. The Hornets lead 11-8.

Later, after the Redhawk serves, Hinsdale’s Nicol assists Newell, who gets enough power on his hit despite the block.

Providing a spark for the Redhawks, Erdmann delivers a strong kill that the Hornets cannot return. Central trails 17-13.

Hornets go on a 6-0 run and move on to the IHSA Boys Volleyball Sectional Semifinals

Hinsdale South is on a 5-0 run and needs one more point for the two-set victory. Both sides engage in an intense rally as the Redhawks keep it alive with nice passing. Charles Mitchum goes up high for the Hornets and secures the game-winning spike.

Hinsdale South gets the straight-set victory, 25-14, 25-18 against Naperville Central. They move on to face Joliet West in the Regional Semis!