Hockey Carillon Cup Semifinal Naperville Central vs. Warriors Hockey Club 11.17.22

Hockey season is upon us which means its time for the Carillon Cup semifinals. The defending champions in the Warriors Hockey Club looks to reclaim the trophy but first they have to go through the RedHawks of Naperville Central.

A Strong First Period For The Warriors

We start this game two minutes in as Evan Ziegler carries the puck in over the blue line and passes to Ryan Burk who rounds the goalie for the opening goal.

A couple of minutes later and Joshua Pijanowski picks the puck up and his wrist shot goes high glove side doubling the lead for the Warriors.

The hockey club with a two-man advantage now. Evan Ziegler passes back door to Braden Ondrus who has a wide-open net for the easy finish.

With a minute to go in the period the Warriors have a power play. Ryan Burk finds Evan Ziegler in front of the net and he does the rest. Warriors go into the second period with a four goal lead.

A Back And Forth Second Period

RedHawks looking for some momentum in the second. Broden Oswald carries the puck in as he goes backhand forehand shooting top shelf getting the red and white on the board.

Just under three minutes to play in the second period. Braden Ondrus picks up the loose puck and fires off the post and in. 5-1 Warriors going into the third period.

All Warriors In The Third Period

11 seconds into the 3rd period. Matt Allman finds Owen Cope whose backhander goes blocker side extending the lead to six.

The state champs aren’t slowing down. Matt Shield throws a puck out in front to Colton Richardson who joins in on the scoring. 7-1 Warriors.

Green and gold continue to mount the pressure. Jacob Morgan gets the puck in between the circles and he finds the back of the net making it 8-1.

Finishing off the game is Evan Ziegler who picks up the loose puck shooting five hole giving the hockey club the 9-1 win over Naperville Central. The Warriors will play Neuqua Valley in the Carillon Cup Final next Tuesday.

