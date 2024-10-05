Homewood Flossmoor football easily handles Metea Valley

Homewood Flossmoor football hosts Metea Valley in a conference matchup. Metea hopes to pick up a win after falling to Carl Sandburg. The Vikings are celebrating the team that won the state championship back in 1994, and this year’s squad looks to improve to 4-2 with a win tonight. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Myles Ellis and Myles Green get the party started for Homewood Flossmoor football against Metea

The Vikings get off to a strong start wasting no time to score the first touchdown of the evening. Randall McDonald is quick to pass it to Myles Ellis and he gets a nice block and shows off the speed to get past the defense. Ellis makes it 7-0 about three minutes in.

The Vikings keep that momentum going as Myles Green intercepts the ball from Mustang Trent Sterling. Green breaks through a tackle and races 50-plus yards for the score!

The Vikings continue to pile on the points thanks to Randall and his weapons

Homewood-Flossmoor’s defense keeps making plays, and the Vikings are back on offense in the second quarter. Randall hands one off to Jayden Banks on a jet sweep. Banks darts to the right of the field, finding an edge, as he evades Metea’s defense making the score 21-0.

As the game goes on, the Vikings continue to display their incredible speed as Randall finds Myles and the receiver exposes an opening in the Mustang’s defense to score the fourth touchdown of the night.

Homewood keeps reaching high as Randall fakes a handoff play baiting the Mustangs’ defense. He connects with Ellis who scores yet another touchdown on the deep ball, making it 35-0.

Metea Valley scores in the fourth but Homewood Flossmoor picks up the 54-6 win

In the second half, The Mustangs execute some offense. Sterling passes to Dominic Smith for a 20-yard gain on fourth down.

However, the Vikings are still mounting pressure as they regained possession of the ball in the fourth quarter, Randall runs the ball 50 yards across the field, outpacing the Mustang defense as he sprints for a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Viking Joaquin Jordan inches over Metea’s defense right at the goal line to score yet another touchdown solidifying a massive lead over the Mustangs.

However, the Mustangs didn’t go down quietly as Sterling finds Dominic Smith for a big gain. They would score the final touchdown of the night with an impressive push to the goal line. However, Homewood Flossmoor cruises to victory, winning it 54-6.