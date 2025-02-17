Hudson Schlie sets up two clutch goals for Benet Hockey

Benet Academy Hockey has soared to a 20-1 record in CCHL play, and took on York in the the Blackhawk Cup! Senior captain Hudson Schlie puts in two perfect passes to help lift Benet past York White. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Hudson Schlie connects on two assists to lift Benet Academy Hockey past York White

With under ten minutes left in the game, the Redwings trail 1-0. Schlie and Davin Frasco win the puck back for Benet, and the captain places the pass on the money to Owen Ryle! Ryle scores off a nice move to tie it up.

Then in Overtime, Schlie works in Gretzky’s office, before finding a wide-open Davin Frasco who snipes it home for the winner! Some great playmaking and passing from Schlie helps lift Benet past York White in the Blackhawk Cup!

