Huskies girls water polo ease past Neuqua Valley in conference play

The Water Polo season has begun as we hit the pool at Naperville North, where the two-time defending state champions host the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley in DVC conference play.

Naperville North and Neuqua Valley go back-and-forth

We start the game with some defense as goalie Alexis Kuebelbeck saves this shot off the hands of Caroline Pendlay.

Yet, the Huskies get on the board first as Kelsey Wessel finds Andrea Bandera, and she finishes in front of the net. Bandera would score another goal in the first quarter.

After a few Huskie goals, Neuqua gets on the board here as Yarae Chung’s pass eventually gets to Samira Nadgar, and she finds the net making it 4-1.

The Wildcats open up the second quarter, the Wildcats counter, and Nadgar again makes no mistake in front of the goal to make it 5-2.

The Huskies pull away versus the Wildcats

The Huskies capitalize on a Neuqua 5-meter violation, and freshman Izzy Herscher rifles it into the bottom corner. Herscher would go on to score another goal in the second.

However, it was all North in the second half, and Wessel is leading the charge. Goalie Sophie Raquel launches the ball to find Wessel at the other end of the pool and beats the goalie to score. Wessel would have five goals in the match.

The Huskies secure the victory here as Cate Czochra passes it to Ella Homan, and she finishes at the near post.

Naperville North begins its promising campaign with a comfortable victory over Neuqua Valley 14-2.

