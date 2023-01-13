Huskies win in slugfest against the Warriors

School is back in session, and winter sports are back on the court with Boys’ Basketball as the Warriors host the Huskies in a DVC mid-season showdown.

The Warriors look for their second DVC victory after knocking off Neuqua Valley last week. In contrast, the Huskies look to move to 3-2 in the conference and bounce back after losing a close game against Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The first quarter proves to be a defensive battle between the Huskies and the Warriors .

The game begins in a stalemate as both teams play aggressive defense. Luke Williams, though, turns his defense into offense as he gets the steal and makes the easy layup.

Here Luke Williams receives the pass from Grant Montanari and nails the three-pointer.

The Huskies again have quick hands as Jack Kallstrand deflects the Waubonsie pass, leaving it to Jacob Nolan, who goes up for the finish.

The Warriors struggle to get to the hoop early. Still, it was worth the wait as Eric Chtilianov intercepts the cross-court pass and shows off his bunnies for this emphatic slam dunk. The Huskies lead after the first quarter 11-5.

The Warriors come out and blitz Huskies in the second quarter .

Waubonsie is looking to turn the tide. Tyreek Coleman’s pass is almost intercepted by a Huskie defender, but Jackson Langendorf gets the floater to go.

This time, the Warriors pick the pockets of Naperville North as a turnover results in points for Tyreek Coleman, who finishes with the layup.

Coleman shows off his vision as he finds Chtilianov underneath the basket.

Chtilianov is doing it all for the first half. A Huskies turnover leads to a Warriors fast break, and Chtilianov gets the basket to go as time expires. The Halftime score is 19-16 as Waubonsie cuts the deficit to three in a defensive slugfest.

The scoring gates open as North extend their lead.

North begins the second half on the attack as Bryce Welsh accelerates from the top of the key and finishes at the rim in traffic.

Waubonsie stays within striking distance as Matt Sessom anticipates the missed floater and rises above the husky defenders to get the putback.

However, Jacob Nolan does some anticipation on the other end as he follows up Williams’ attempted three-pointer for the putback off the glass. The Huskies lead at the end of the third quarter 35-25.

The Huskies outlast the Warriors down the stretch.

The Warriors fight until the very end in what is a scrappy affair. Langendorf threads the needle to find Shoi Rathi, who finishes underneath the hoop.

In the end, the Huskies sealed the victory with free throws made by Luke Williams with only a few seconds left in the game.

Naperville North prevails, wins on the road against Waubonsie Valley 45-39, and moves to second place in the conference standings.

