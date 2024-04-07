Ivana Vukas scores a brace to lift Benet girls soccer past Marist

It’s a breezy Saturday afternoon and we’ve got an ESCC matchup, with Ivana Vukas and Benet Academy hosting Marist. The squads last faced off in March 2023, and Benet won 7-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Marist freshman Mia Sherry gives the visitors an early lead

Six minutes in, the Redwings try to clear the ball out of the box, but Marist freshman Mia Sherry recovers the ball off of Benet goalie Kate Grubish. She strikes it into the top right corner, and the Redhawks take a 1-0 advantage over the Redwings.

Ivana Vukas scores a first half brace for Benet Academy girls soccer

Twenty-three minutes remain in the first half. Benet’s Megan Bergman sends the ball through towards the final third. In an offensive skirmish, sophomore Ivana Vukas gets ahold of it and seals the deal for the goal. Natalie Grover follows it to make sure it’s in, and we’re all sqaure at 1.

Redwing Anne Fitzgerald retakes possession and heads down the right wing. She sends in a nice ball to Vukas who shows off the touch and finishes it from inside the box for the brace. Benet flips the script and takes its first lead of the game, 2-1.

Vukas is hungry for the hat trick, she dribbles it off a long pass but is denied for the score. It’s 2-1 Benet heading into halftime.

Redwings soar to victory after a scoreless second half

In the second half, both defenses stood tall. Marist has a chance on the free kick, but the cross from Vivian Corona can’t be capitalized inside the box.

With 11 minutes left, the Redhawks are trying to tie up the game. Benet denies any high-quality chance and the shot from Corona sails over goal. The second half would remain scoreless, and Benet wins the ESCC matchup 2-1 over Marist.