Jarrell hat trick leads Redhawk boys soccer to 4-1 win over Neuqua

It’s another week of DVC action as we got Redhawk boys soccer visiting the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Both teams were in action last week facing non-conference opponents. The Wildcats enter this match off a narrow 2-1 win at St. Charles North while Naperville Central looks to rebound after losing 5-1 to Evanston as both sides look to build off good starts in conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks strike first but Wildcats fight back

Corner kick for the Redhawks and Patrick Berryman sends this ball into the box. Eli Jarrell goes with the header, but a Wildcat defender clears the ball away from goal. The Redhawks get the ball back though and this time Jarrell rips his shot past Wildcat goalkeeper Nick Varrone and the Redhawks strike first 1-0.

Redhawks continue to push for another goal as they try to extend their lead. They deliver some nice passing across the midfield and Jarrell goes for another goal, but Andrew Tedrow gets a foot to the ball. However, it bounces towards Ludo Gallina and he slots it into the back of the net. The goal was initially called off but after further discussion the referees determined the ball did cross the goal line and the Redhawks lead 2-0.

Free Kick opportunity for Neuqua Valley and Tedrow crosses one close to goal, but Redhawk goalkeeper Dylan Scott punches the ball away to keep the Redhawks 2-0 lead.

Under four minutes to go in the first half with the Wildcats pushing for a goal to get back in the match. Lukas Wasowicz crosses towards the box and Parker Kurtenbach beats out the goalkeeper to get one back for the Wildcats. They trail 2-1 going into halftime.

Eli Jarrell puts on a stellar performance in the second half

Corner Kick now and Redhawk boys soccer corner taker, Berryman, sets this one up once again. He sends the cross to the box and the ball bounces to Elliott Krause, but his shot goes wide.

Next up we have a free kick for the Wildcats as they try to get an equalizer. Tedrow decides to go for goal and the shot just goes over the crossbar. The Wildcats were that close to tying the match.

We’re under 10 minutes to go in the second half and the Redhawks have possession. Berryman rips a shot, but Varrone gets an arm out and is able to make a huge save to keep the Wildcats alive in this match.

Wildcat defender Jack Doll tries to clear the ball away but slips and Jonathan Stohner comes up with it. He finds Jarrell open, and he blast his shot into the top left corner of the net to extend the Redhawks lead by two.

The Redhawks aren’t finished yet as they push for another one. Michael Cavalleri takes this ball across midfield and makes a pass, but Tedrow blocks it and tries to clear it. Cavalleri stays with it and passes it to Clay Scherf. He finds an open Jarrell and he slots it home to get a hat trick for the Redhawks. Jarrell leads the way for Central in this match as they take this one 4-1 against Neuqua Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!