Joliet West boys bowling takes home a regional title and Naperville Central gets third

After a week of snow and cold, it’s time for IHSA boys bowling regionals as Naperville Central hosts the tournament for the second year in a row at Lisle Lanes. The Redhawks are looking to score back-to-back regional titles but will have to go against teams such as Plainfield Central, Lockport, Bolingbrook, and others. The Naperville North Huskies are also there looking to give their seniors a proper send-off as fans pack into the alley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Top 4 teams advance to next weekend’s Sectionals tournament while the top 10 individuals from nonqualifying teams will also advance to Sectionals.

Local schools roll into the regional final

We start things off with the Redhawks as the Varsity squad starts the day firing on all cylinders. Naperville Central makes things difficult for other teams as Nate Taverna, Spencer Pierpoint, Tommy Kradenpoth, and Aidan Lee all start the first half sitting in the top 35 in individual standings. The Redhawks shoot over 1,000 in each of their first three games to sit second in the morning session.

Naperville North is also in contention, the two bowlers of Max Alexandrov and Steven Thompson keep the Huskies within contention. North sits inside a top-10 spot after the morning session.

Metea Valley has three individual bowlers competing for the individual title. The trio of Anthony Lopez, Ryan Lynch, and Jack Edwards all compete for the individual title alongside the lone Downers Grove North Bowler, Nathanial Sisco.

Battle for the final transfer spot

The afternoon session would feature some close battles in the top 4 positions. We start with the final transfer spot with a battle between Lockport Township and Plainfield Central. After a shaky start, the Porters get themselves going in the right direction led by Aaron Chrusciel and Austin LiCausi, and shoot a team-high 1,030 game-four score to put themselves up into the top 4.

The Plainfield Central Wildcats, however, wouldn’t be deterred. Looking to get themselves back into the mix, Central puts up a challenge with Jacob Chavez, Krys Baker, and Colin Elder mounting a charge for the final spot. Central would put up a game-six comeback to take it down to the wire.

Regional Championship decided by 56 pins

As that happens, the battle for the overall lead heats up. Joliet West has dominated much of the day as Bryce Jinks, Tyler Macdonald, and Tyler Bishop pull out ahead, starting their first four games with scores over 1,000.

Things would get interesting towards the end as Sandburg High School would make a late rally for the lead. The trio of Woodley Dangerfield, Will Whittam, and Adam Durkin gives the Eagles a game-five rally to take an eight-pin lead going into the last game.

Joliet West boys bowling wins regionals

Sandburg and Joliet West boys bowling would go head to head in the last game to settle it all but in the end, it was the Tigers coming out on top taking the last game by 64 pins as Joliet West claims the regionals title with an overall score of 6,089.

Sandburg finishes in second place, 56 pins back. Naperville Central sits comfortably in third, while Lockport takes the last spot by five pins over Plainfield Central to advance. Naperville North ends in 13th.

Individual awards saw Redhawk Tommy Kradenpoth take third place overall, as he finishes behind the two Tiger bowlers of Bryce Jinks who takes first, and Tyler Macdonald in second. Also advancing individually is Metea bowler Jack Edwards finishing seventh in the individual standings with a series total of 1,179. An individual award was also given to Tyler Bishop for rolling a perfect 300-game in game two of the tournament.