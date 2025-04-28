Jonah Frank pinballs off and around multiple defenders for a Neuqua goal

Neuqua boys lacrosse took on Naperville Central, where Jonah Frank pinballs off and around multiple defenders for a goal! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Jonah Frank scores off an incredible solo effort

He collects the ball and goes to work, spinning past one defender, swimming through another before getting knocked down. He pops back up and somehow weaves through four more Redhawks before scoring an incredible solo goal!

We have to take another look at this run from Frank! He scored a first-quarter hat trick, and adds on another here in the fourth as Neuqua cruises to a 17-4 victory against Central.

