Jonathan Ostendorf leads the charge for Neuqua boys lacrosse in win over The Valley

After advancing to the state semifinals last season, Jonathan Ostendorf and Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse is back and ready to open DVC play. The Wildcats travel to Metea Valley for a matchup against The Valley co-op, made up of Metea and Waubonsie players. Last season, Neuqua won both meetings, but The Valley comes in on a two-game win streak.

Jonathan Ostendorf scores the opening three goals for Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse

Less than a minute in, Grant Randolph dishes to Jonathan Ostendorf, who fires a missile into the back of the net. Neuqua wastes no time and takes a 1-0 lead just 40 seconds into the game.

After another goal from Ostendorf, The Valley looks to answer. Zach Hayes finds Alex Meyers in the middle for the shot, but Owen Barth makes the slick save and protects the 2-0 Wildcat lead.

Later in the quarter, Jonah Franks gets a couple of steps on the defense and goes for the bounce shot, but it hits the crossbar. Ostendorf scoops up the rebound and floats it over the goalie’s shoulder. That’s his third goal of the game, giving Neuqua a 3-0 lead with four minutes left in the first.

Wildcats add on more before Zach Hayes scores for The Valley Co-Op Boys Lacrosse

Moments later, Neuqua attacks again. Randolph finds Ostendorf, who connects with William Beaman in the middle—he bounces it home to make it 4-0 Wildcats.

With a minute left in the quarter, Frank attacks from behind the net and connects with Julian Silva, who finishes the play. Neuqua leads 7-0 after the first quarter.

In the second, The Valley looks to build some momentum. Zach Hayes finds space in the middle and rips a shot that skips past the Wildcat defense. The Valley is on the board, trailing 7-1.

Wohlfahrt and Veal add on to The Valley’s momentum

The Valley keeps the pressure on. Logan Reyrao finds Alex Wohlfahrt, who sends a low ball into the net. That’s back-to-back goals for The Valley, now down 7-2 with four minutes left in the half.

Just a minute later, Chris Veal catches a pass near the crease, battles through contact, and sneaks the ball past the goalie. The Valley score three straight and trail 7-3 in the second quarter.

Back on the other end, Brady Elliot makes a quick move to the middle, shoots low, and takes a big hit—but the goal counts. That puts Neuqua up 9-3 just before halftime.

Jonathan Ostendorf and Neuqua Valley fly to their first DVC win of 2025

In the second half, Jonah Frank finds Grant Randolph in space, and he goes high for Neuqua’s tenth goal. The lead grows to 10-3 as the third quarter begins.

Fast-forward to the fourth—Neuqua still in full control. Frank creates space from his defender, slashes toward the middle, and slings a fast one into the corner of the net. That’s the 14th goal of the night for the Wildcats, who go on to win 16-4. Neuqua improves to 3-3 on the season and 1-0 in DVC play.