Kelsey Wessel’s five goal night helps Naperville North girls water polo swim by rival Redhawks

Into the water we go for a girls water polo edition of the crosstown classic. Naperville North swims into this contest after nearly two weeks off of competition, while their rival Redhawks look for their first win in girls water polo over the Huskies since 2018. Central off to a strong start this season and looks to protect the waters of the home pool.

The Kelsey Wessel show early on for the Huskies

The Huskies are already up 1-0 and Sophie Raquel finds Kelsey Wessel who makes it 2-0 in the blink of an eye to set the tone early with both goals coming from Wessel.

The Redhawks jump into the swing of things as Annika Patel gets the dry pass and goes top shelf to put her team within one.

However Wessel is on a mission. Calista Jansen with the assist to the junior and she makes the goal look too easy.

You want to guess what happens next? Wessel answers that question with yet another goal. Huskies lead 5-1 at the half as Wessel leads the way for the blue and orange.

Central starts the second half strong

Naperville Central is not going to go away quietly as Patel throws in her second goal of the game to make it a 5-2 deficit.

Next time Bethany Towers helps the cause with a score of her own and now the Redhawks look to take hold of the momentum, trailing by just two goals.

However the Huskies girls water polo pack has an answer. Sophie Raquel swings it in this time for the goal. North gets the job done winning by a 6-3 score in a low-scoring battle. The Huskies now have the pole position in the race for the top seed in the sectional.

