Kenya Moore Secures a Difficult Spare

For this Play of the Week, we got girls bowling with Kenya Moore getting a difficult spare. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We’re already halfway through the conference portion of the girls bowling season. Neuqua Valley welcomes the defending DVC champs from Metea Valley girls bowling to Parkside Lanes with both teams looking to replace top tier talent from a season ago.

Despite having six pins left and a split to deal with, she makes it look easy on this roll with one front pin knocking down a pair on the left side to secure the spare. She couldn’t have done any better making a tough attempt look routine. Impressive stuff from the Mustang.

The top bowler is also wearing MV colors as Jade Williams rolls a 481 series. Her 191 in game two was also the best of the dual meet. The sophomore helps Metea Valley to another DVC victory over Neuqua Valley by a little more than 400 pins.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

