Layla Henderson joins the Husky block party

Another Play of the Week and it’s another Huskie making a big defensive play. This time it’s Layla Henderson. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We got a big DVC conference matchup at Naperville North High School as the Huskies host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. WV is in third place in the DVC and defeated Oswego in its recent matchup while the Huskies are ahead in second, but lost to Nazareth Academy earlier this week. Both teams look to keep pace with first place Neuqua Valley.

After Naperville North commits a turnover, Arianna Garcia-Evans gets the steal and looks to go coast to coast, but Layla Henderson spikes the ball out of bounds from behind. An impressive defensive play as she shows great instincts to knock it away.

Peyton Fenner gets past Khaliah Reid to get to the rim. She misses the short jumper, but gets her own rebound, goes back up with her left hand, and scores on the and one. North bounces back with a strong performance at home winning 57-39.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.