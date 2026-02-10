Logan Dilallo dives in for the win for Waubonsie Valley

Logan Dilallo dives in for the win for Waubonsie Valley

It’s the DVC boys diving championship, and Waubonsie Valley’s Logan Dilallo takes to the diving board in this season-ending showdown at Neuqua Valley. Watch Dilallo’s

If there was a night to show out, it was this one. In the first round, Logan Dilallo executes a forward two-and-a-half somersault tuck. In round two, he nails a forward one somersault two twists free. In the end, Logan Dilallo earns 356.45 total points. Take a look at this dive again as he bounces off the board, performing a flawless straight-up dive into the water.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.