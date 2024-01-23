Lucia Caruso dazzles on the floor for The Valley Gymnastics

Our Girls Play of the Week comes from Lucia Caruso for The Valley Gymnastics. Her floor routine was the highlight of the night. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Lucia Caruso scores a 9.4 on the floor for The Valley Gymnastics

Caruso already having a great night in different events, makes the most out of this routine, getting off to a great start. She then converts a round-off into a front handspring and is locked in. Caruso on the last attempt, does a back version and her teammates are loving it.

Caruso walks away scoring a 9.4 on the floor, to help The Valley take down Naperville Central on Senior Night.

