Luke Williams ends his basketball career with a 31-point night and a Naperville North victory over St. Charles North

It may be another basketball game for the Naperville North Huskies but it’s the final game for standout guard Luke Williams as he will undergo labrum surgery on his shoulder later this week to ensure he will be ready for football season at Purdue University next fall. The 2023 All-State selection and the Huskies are looking for a win at home over St. Charles North, a team that comes in losing their last ten out of thirteen games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies get their shots falling right from the start

The Huskies start things off aggressively, with Grant Montanari faking his defender and goes off the glass for the bucket.

Then Luke Williams passes to Montanari who then passes to Max Steele and he hits a three to grow their explosive lead to 12-0.

Now it’s time for Williams to stand his ground on defense as he gets the steal, hits the gas and takes the ball all the way to the rim for the lay in. That has the Huskies up 21-2.

Williams is at again in the second quarter. Here, he dribbles and just does his normal scoring.

The North Stars are in need of any help and they get from Sam Koenen who connects from three and they trail 29-18.

The dogs get a stop on defense, and Williams throws the baseball pass to Bryce Welch, who tries the long floater, and it’s good.

New half, same dominance for Luke Williams

Another possession, another Williams play and this one is a three-point basket. That’s what happens when you leave him open and the Huskies hold a twenty-point lead.

St. Charles North gets a little spark before the break with another three-ball from Koenen.

In the third quarter, it’s business as usual for Naperville North. Max Steele takes a shot from three and bingo. It’s 51-24 Naperville North.

The North Stars still show a positive effort with Jake Furtney who gets the board and put back with the foul. However, they still trail by a good margin 54-30.

Williams ends his Naperville North career in style

In the end, this night was all about Luke Williams saving his best for last by driving through the lane and you should not be surprised about seeing his shots finding their way into the hoop.

One more time around for Williams, who drives and scores his final basket. 31 points in the game for Williams to go out in style on his birthday too, and he deserves hugs from Coach Nolan and his teammates. To add to the memorable night, the Huskies win 68-48 and improve to 11-10 on the season.

