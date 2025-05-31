Marist claims softball regional title with 10-0 win over Benet Academy

Another year, another softball regional final appearance for Benet Academy as the Redwings lace up and take the field searching for their fifth straight plaque. The task will be challenging as the Redwings are back in 4A this year, taking on state powerhouse Marist. The Redhawks look to dance back to the state series after a runner-up finish last season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Despite playing on their home diamond, the Redwings are the visitors on the scoreboard, so they’re up first. Lanie Rosner’s chopper bounces out of the third baseman’s glove and the catcher makes it to first base safely.

Twin sister Sophie hopes to put Benet on the scoreboard, but Gabi Novickas and Layla Peters team up for the third out.

The bats come alive for Marist as Maddie Rogers hits a ground ball to shallow center, resulting in a single. She scores later in the inning to give her team a 1-0 lead.

Two on with Lexi Kyros at the plate. She rips a liner to left, giving Maribel Blackburn and Ellie Holmstrom the ok to score. The Redhawks tally one more run to lead 4-0 after the first.

The Redwings continue their early swing with Gianna Cunningham popping one up that lands in her favor for a base hit.

Bella Iovinelli hopes to bring her in after a two-home run performance in the semifinals, but Soleil Tate throws another strikeout, and the Redwings leave a runner stranded.

Bree Hanik goes yard twice

Here’s Bree Hanik up to the dish for Marist. She destroys this hit out left and goodbye for good. A two-run dinger for Hanik extends the Redhawks lead to 6-0.

Back to Harnik in the fourth inning with this crusher out to center and goodbye again. Two bombs in the game for Hanik to make it a 7-0 lead for Marist.

The Redhawks show their skills in the field as Mary Fortner makes an excellent catch for out number three in the fifth.

Lexi Kyros secure the softball regional title for Marist

In the sixth, the Marist bats stay. Lexi Kyros smacks her hit way out there for another long ball. The dinger wraps up the regional final for Marist as they take it 10- 0 after six thanks to the run rule. The Redhawks will move on to their own sectional, where they will face Riverside-Brookfield in the semifinals. The Redwings finish the season 17-18.

