Marist wins first IHSA boys basketball state title with 44-28 win over Benet Academy

Welcome to the IHSA 4A boys basketball state championship featuring two ESCC teams battling it out. Defending state champs Benet Academy is back in the title game after a thrilling 39-38 semifinal win over DePaul College Prep and is on a quest for a repeat, taking on Marist. The Redhawks are in the championship game for the first time in school history. Benet took down Marist in a conference matchup back in February. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet starts fast on the offensive end

It’s the Redwings and Colin Stack getting the party started as the big man knocks down a three for a quick 5-0 lead.

On the next possession, Perry Tchiegne Wandji puts up a wild shot that finds its way into the net as the Benet offense is working in the early going.

Here come the Redhawks making the best of second chances. A board by Torrence Tate results in a behind-the-back pass to Stephen Brown, who completes the possession with a put-back of his own. Whatever works will work.

The two are at it again with Tate bouncing to Brown for a beautiful reverse layup. Benet still leads 13-12 after one.

The Redhawks begin to heat it up with Tate doing the work as he pulls up and puts in the jumper to take the lead.

Redhawks blank Redwings in the second to open commanding lead

The Redhawks get a favor from behind the line as Kendall Meyers connects on the three-point basket. Marist outscores the Wings 11-0 in the second quarter to lead 23-13 at the half.

The Redwings begin the third, activating their own run start with a made three-pointer by Ethan MacDermot.

On the next possession, it’s Jayden Wright bringing the ball into the painted area and using the glass to help him score. Benet quickly cuts the lead to 23-20.

Marist answers with Adoni Vassilakis getting the finger roll to land, pushing the lead back to double digits.

32-22 Redhawks, but the Wings are still hanging around as the Australian MacDermot fires three, and it’s a bullseye to pull Benet back within seven heading to the fourth.

Strong performances from Marist leads to its first boys basketball state title

However, the Redhawks open a lot of eyes on the big stage as Charles Barnes scores on an unbelievable lay-in to put the game out of reach. A dominating performance for Marist culminates in its first IHSA boys basketball state championship with a 44-28 win. Benet Academy takes home a fourth state runner-up trophy and finishes the season with a final record of 36-2.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!