Marmion Academy secures the regional wrestling plaque in home meet

The Marmion Academy Cadets gets nine first-place victories to help win the regional plaque as the host team. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Postseason wrestling has arrived, which means we have the regionals at Marmion Academy. Both Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley are in attendance with the Cadets seeking another regional victory.

Vincent Manfre escapes for victory over Sebastian Sifuentes

Starting at 113 pounds, Oswego’s Vincent Manfre is on top of Waubonsie Valley’s Sebastian Sifuentes who takes him down to get the two points. Manfre does manage to escape and goes on to win the third place match. Afterwards, Batavia’s Ino Garcia takes first over Marmion Academy’s Donny Pigoni.

Moses Yanez takes home first place over Elias Gonzalez

At 132, Moses Yanez of Batavia struggles initially to take down Waubonsie’s Elias Gonzalez. However he does get two points. Yanez takes home the third place match 4-0 and Marmion’s Brody Kelly gets first over Jesse Clayton of West Aurora.

Joey Griffin pins Luke Bebar for the victory

Oswego’s Joey Griffin secures two points taking down Waubonsie’s Luke Bebar at the 160-pound third place match. Griffin finishes it off with a pin to get the victory. Then, Noah Quintana takes first place in the championship match over Marmion’s Tegan Chumbley.

Ben Brown defeats Josh Housour by decision

At 195 pounds, Ben Brown of Batavia sinks in the single leg takedown on Josh Housour of Waubonsie Valley. Ben almost pins his opponent with a chicken wing, but still wins the match 9-2 by decision. Oswego’s Cruz Ibarra wins the championship over Marmion’s Joey Favia.

Tyler Johnston pins Jesus Rojas with a half nelson

Final match is at 285 between West Aurora’s Tyler Johnston and Metea Valley’s Jesus ‘Chewy’ Rojas. Johnston gets Rojas on his back and pins him with the half nelson. Sean Scheck of Marmion then takes first place over East Aurora’s Arnold Walker. Marmion takes home the regional meet with 279 points and nine first-place match wins with Batavia taking second and West Aurora in third.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!