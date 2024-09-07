Marty Radgowski guides Benet Academy football to the win against Moline

Benet football is back under the Friday Night Lights at Benedictine as they gear up for the first home game of the season against the Moline Maroons. Both teams head into this matchup 1-0. In their meeting last year, the Redwings defeated the Maroons 38-7 at Moline. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy scores in the first quarter before Moline responds with a touchdown early in the second

We’ll pick up the action on early in the first quarter with Benet on the goalline. Marty Radgowksi takes the handoff, evades a couple of defenders, and then stretches the ball over the plane for the score. The Redwings go up 7-0 just three minutes into the game.

Now in the second quarter, Moline is on the doorstep of a score. They hand it off to Adrian Cooper, who easily steps into the endzone. With that, the game is now tied at seven with nine minutes to play in the half.

Marty Radgowski runs back the fumble recovery for Benet football but once again Moline responds

Later in the quarter, Moline has possession again. Aiden Larsen takes the handoff and searches for space on the outside, but a number of Redwing defenders meet him, and they jar the ball loose. Radgowski scoops it up, but no one is going to catch him. He crosses the goal line for the second time, extending the Benet lead to 14-7 with less than five minutes left in the first half.

With just 30 seconds left in the half, Moline is on the edge of the red zone. Eli Taylor drops back to pass and lofts one near the front pylon, and Chase Marner reels it in with his foot in-bounds. That acrobatic touchdown grab ties the game up at 14 as the teams head into the halftime break.

Radgowski scores his third touchdown and the Redwings continue to soar

Early on in the third quarter, the Redwings call Radgowski’s number again, and he’s ready to deliver. He runs to the edge, splits the defense with his speed, and is off to the races. He takes it all the way for the 59-yard score, his third of the game, resulting in a 21-14 Benet lead.

After a defensive stop, Benet is on the move again. Ryan Kubacki throws a swing pass to Luke Doyle and he has some room to work with. With some key blocks and a burst of speed, Doyle is past the defense and into the endzone. The Redwings’ lead extends to 28-14 with six minutes to play in the third.

Moments later, Moline has the ball working out of play action. Taylor rolls to his right, looking for a receiver, but Daniel Flores reads his eyes and makes the interception. He breaks a tackle and he is gone down the sideline. The Redwings’ second defensive touchdown breaks the game open. It’s now 35-14 midway through the third quarter.

Elijah Warren keeps it close for Moline before Kubacki finds Doyle for his second touchdown

Later in the third, the Maroons are on the goal line. They hand it off to Elijah Warren, who plows through the middle for a touchdown. Moline is able to stop the bleeding, but they are still down 35-21 with the fourth quarter approaching.

Now in the fourth, Benet is in Moline territory yet again. Kubacki takes the snap and lofts a high pass to Doyle on the sideline. He makes an adjustment to secure the catch and strolls into the endzone uncontested. His second touchdown of the day gives Benet football 49 points for the game, as they go on to defeat Moline 49-29, improving to 2-0 on the young season.