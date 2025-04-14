Mason Hofmann scores from a near-impossible angle for Naperville North

Mason Hofmann and Naperville North boys’ water polo played host to Metea Valley, and the Johns Hopkins commit scores from a near-impossible angle. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Already up 9-1 in the second, and North looks to add on more. Jack Reif finds Hofmann, who waits and lets one rip from the corner! He scores into the side netting and would go on to record five goals and two assists in this game.

Hofmann has already proven to be one of the state’s best players after earning 1st-Team All-State in 2024. He enters April 14 with 99 goals and 43 assists this season.

