Mason Hofmann’s six goal night helps Naperville North boys water polo sneak by Waubonsie Valley

Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley hit the pool for a boys water polo showdown with sectionals just a couple weeks away. The Warriors are looking to keep on winning after capturing the Warrior invite while a win for the Huskies crowns them DVC champions. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Mason Hofmann gets started early

The Huskies are already up 1-0, and Mason Hofmann who has one goal scores another one to double the team lead.

His teammate Jack Reif also hops on the scoring train as he just taps it in to make it 3-0 Huskies in the first.

Jude Caruso for Waubonsie Valley fires a long goal that gets the goose egg off the board.

Warriors grab another one from Charlie Drohan on the next possession and they trail 3-2 after one period of play.

Drohan is just getting started. Cam Censullo finds him and scores to tie the game at 4.

Huskies grab the lead back and Jacob Podkasik looks to extend that but his shot is denied by P.J. Bartzen to keep it a one goal game at the half. Waubonsie Valley not ready to let North cruise to the conference title.

Second half shootout at large

The second half shootout begins with Cam Censullo dropping it in to the net from long range to make it 5 all.

The Huskies with the ball and once again it’s Hofmann looking for that target which happens to be at the back of the net. The sophomore finds it to make it 6-5 Dawgs.

Tie is the theme of the night

Hofmann gets a goal and Drohan gets a goal. The result is another tie game.

Who wants the lead back? Brett Grady gets the ball over to Adrian Lam and scores. Huskies take the lead back 7-6.

Although they can kiss that lead goodbye real quick because Drohan just sneaks it in once again for the equalizer.

Hofmann puts the Huskies in front for good

However the Dawgs have good company as long as Hofmann is in the pool because he is a scoring machine. Naperville North leads once again 8-7.

Warriors look for the tie but Huskie goalie Caleb Uson has had enough of the Warrior attack and clears the ball out for a big time stop.

Naperville North grabs a late goal to seal it and hangs on for a tough 9-7 win over Waubonsie to secure the boys water polo DVC crown.

