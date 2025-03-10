Maya Cobb converts the and-one in the IHSA Super-Sectional

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball played Alton in the Super-Sectionals for a second straight season where Maya Cobb hit a nice and-one layup in the fourth. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Maya Cobb hits the and-one for Waubonsie

Down by one, Lily Newton inbounds to the cutting Cobb, who makes the basket plus the foul! With just under four minutes left it puts Waubonsie up 59-57. Let’s see this one again as Cobb does well on the left block.

The Warriors end up falling to Alton but finish the season with 32 wins, which is a new program record!

