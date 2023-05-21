Megan Norkett pulls off the Olimpico

On this Play of the Week, Megan Norkett scores a very rare type of goal. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Naperville Central Redhawks postseason journey begins at West Aurora. The Redhawks enter as the fourth seed and are coming off a 2-1 loss to defending state champion Metea Valley. West Aurora is the 13th seed and is looking to erase a three-game losing streak.

On a corner kick, she launches the ball towards the net and pulls off the Olimpico. What a shot as she bends it just enough to throw off the goalie and the ball finds the back of the net.

Here comes Central on the attack. Jonaitis crosses one inside the box and it pinballs around a couple of players. It eventually finds the foot of Emma Orend and she gets the goal. It’s the seventh different Redhawk goal scorer and Naperville Central is able to take down West Aurora by a score of 7-0. The Redhawks will face Lockport in the regional final.

