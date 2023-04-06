Megan Norkett’s two second half goals help Naperville Central girls soccer get by Waubonsie Valley

Naperville Central begins the girls soccer conference slate with a new face at the helm as boys head coach Troy Adams is taking over for longtime head coach Ed Watson. Now Central takes on Waubonsie Valley who look to build on their 11-6-3 soccer campaign from 2022. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Goalies on lockdown early

The Redhawks are hoping to jump on the scoreboard first with senior sensation Megan Norkett but her kick is denied by Waubonsie goalie Sophia Trevino.

It’s the Warriors turn for a scoring opportunity but Central goalkeeper Erin Hackett takes note from Trevino and makes a save of her own.

The goalies were busy in the first half. Central is looking for a goal once again, but Trevino keeps her eye on the ball and keeps it away from the net after a near disaster.

Redhawks keep on attacking and the ball finds Ella Burke, who kicks it from behind the 20 yard line and she scores the first of the night. An unbelievable goal from Burke puts Central up 1-0 at the half.

Megan Norkett starts her attack

That score remains 1-0 early in the second half, but here comes Norkett who strikes the ball and puts it into the back of the net to make it 2-0 Hawks.

Later in the half, the Warriors trail but Taylor Ahmadian shoots the ball with some air underneath and it goes in. Waubonsie Valley trails 2-1 after a much needed goal to get the team right back into this one.

However, Norkett is at it again as she puts on the moves while dribbling, before scoring her second goal of the game. That helps Naperville Central girls soccer get by Waubonsie Valley with a 3-1 win to start the DVC season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!