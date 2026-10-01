Metea and Benet girls golf advance through Hinsdale South regional

The girls golf postseason is in full swing with Carriage Greens Country Club as the site of the Hinsdale South regional. Five of our area teams, including four-time defending regional champs Benet Academy and back-to-back DVC champions Metea Valley. Naperville Central, North and Waubonsie Valley are also ready to lock in with a trip to sectionals on the line. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Girls golf powerhouse Hinsdale Central joins the party as Sara Han taps in for an uphill par that slows up in time to hit the bottom of the cup.

Benet sophomore Lauren Gauss chips on her second shot. She gets a front row seat of her roll that finds its home for the birdie. Gauss records birdies on seven of her 18 holes on the day.

Metea’s Gigi Sereenen continues her strong freshman campaign as she sends a bullet of a tee shot onto the putting green. A strong regional debut for the Mustang with a 78.

Up next is Benet’s Maddie Maldonado. Despite her shot soaring way over the flag, the ball still lands on the green, making her putting game much easier. Maldonado shoots a 71, the second best individual score in the regional.

Waubonsie Valley gets a pair through to sectionals

Waubonsie’s deadly one-two punch gets rolling on the third green. Mina Shyam takes an approach from near the cart path, but the landing on the dance floor shows otherwise, and Shyam pars the hole.

Fellow senior Siya Sohal takes note of Shyam by also putting for par. An 80 for Sohal and a 74 for Shyam result in both qualifying for sectionals as individuals for the Warriors.

Over to hole 10, where Oyuhai Sereenen putts for a long birdie. It looks like it’s going to drop in, but the ball just misses the pin so Sereenen takes the par.

Lauren Gauss has a day

Gauss is looking to keep her scorecard clean with a long par. She keeps her cool and hits the shot, leading to a round of 66 and the individual regional title, winning by five strokes.

Naya Shirsat for Hinsdale Central is in chip mode but she gets a favorable roll because this one finds the pin for the birdie.

Metea’s Maya Shah is just chilling in the fairway, but after her second shot, her new hangout spot is the green. She also two-putts for par. Another strong round for the sophomore who shoots a 76.

Naperville Central and North golfers represent the next round

To hole 12, where sophomore Ally Andrews for Naperville North sends it to the green. It lands on the dance floor as Andrews and teammate Keira Priess both qualify for sectionals as individuals for the blue and orange with matching rounds of 84.

Naperville Central’s Ahanna Patel continues her strong freshman season as she hits the green and golfs an 81, which is good enough to qualify for sectionals in her first varsity campaign.

Metea and Benet are moving on in the postseason

Oyuhai Sereenen puts on a good showing in the regional, getting her shot from the fairway onto the green. She golfs a 75, the lowest score for the Mustangs, helping Metea advance to the sectional round as a team.

The Redwings get more help via Kate Lewis, who sends the shot onto the green. The junior shoots an 84, third best on the team.

However, Hinsdale Central is having itself a day because Amelia Gambla doesn’t care if she is swinging between trees because she still finds a way to hit the green. A strong performance for the Red Devils helps them to the regional title after a team round of 294. Benet and Metea finish second and third, respectively, and qualify for sectionals as a team, while five other area golfers will represent the sectional on Monday at Silver Lake Country Club.

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