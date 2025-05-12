Metea boys volleyball defeats Waubonsie to sit atop the DVC standings

By: Joe Kennedy, NCTV17
Published: May 12, 2025 at 11:44 AM CDT

The top two teams in the DVC meet up as Metea Valley boys volleyball travels to Waubonsie Valley. The winner will take control of first place, with just a few conference games left for both squads. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley boys volleyball leads Waubonsie early in set one but the Warriors make a comeback

Rudra Patel gets the scoring started for the Mustangs, hammering down a spike to give his team an early 1-0 lead.

After a nice Mustang run, Waubonsie Valley’s Ajay Koler breathes some life into the Warriors with a perfectly placed hit right into the heart of the Mustang defense.

Shriyans Battula answers right back for Metea with a monstrous spike, pushing the Mustangs to a 12-9 lead in set one.

But Waubonsie’s defense steps up. Peter Ivanov, with a tough block, cuts the deficit to 16-13.

After a furious rally from the Warriors, more strong defense—this time from Harish Krishnan—keeps them within striking distance, down just 23-21 late in the set.

And on this swing from Ivanov, Metea’s block goes out of bounds, giving the Warriors a huge 26-24 win in set one.

Mustangs soar to a set two win and force a deciding third set

Battula opens up set two with a soft tap in a perfect spot, tying it up at two apiece.

Then it’s Battula again, this time with a spike perfectly placed in bounds to put Metea up 5-3.

Looking for a momentum shift, Warriors’ AJ Ruffin delivers with a strong spike, cooling off the Mustangs and cutting the deficit to 18-12.

But Metea Valley responds. Vladyslav Kadihrob wins the battle at the net with a tap-in, and the Mustangs take set two, 25-15.

Metea Valley boys volleyball takes care of Waubonsie and leads the DuPage Valley Conference Standings

Early in the decisive third set, Waubonsie’s Marcus Johnson smashes a thunderous spike to give his team a 3-2 lead.

Ryan Da Silva answers for Metea with a tap-in that drops into the back corner, putting the Mustangs up 5-4.

Kadihrob keeps the Mustangs rolling with another powerful spike that breaks through the Warrior block for a 10-9 lead.

Waubonsie scrambles to control a fiery hit, but sophomore libero Jonah Aranda somehow keeps the play alive, giving the Warriors a 12-10 lead!

But here comes another Metea run. Battula’s spike is tipped out of bounds by Waubonsie to tie it back up.

And with a chance to close it out, Da Silva’s shot is blocked but trickles out of bounds — sealing a 25-18 set three win for Metea Valley! The Mustangs now sit atop the DVC standings with three conference games to go.

