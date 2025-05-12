Metea boys volleyball defeats Waubonsie to sit atop the DVC standings

The top two teams in the DVC meet up as Metea Valley boys volleyball travels to Waubonsie Valley. The winner will take control of first place, with just a few conference games left for both squads. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley boys volleyball leads Waubonsie early in set one but the Warriors make a comeback

Rudra Patel gets the scoring started for the Mustangs, hammering down a spike to give his team an early 1-0 lead.

After a nice Mustang run, Waubonsie Valley’s Ajay Koler breathes some life into the Warriors with a perfectly placed hit right into the heart of the Mustang defense.

Shriyans Battula answers right back for Metea with a monstrous spike, pushing the Mustangs to a 12-9 lead in set one.

But Waubonsie’s defense steps up. Peter Ivanov, with a tough block, cuts the deficit to 16-13.

After a furious rally from the Warriors, more strong defense—this time from Harish Krishnan—keeps them within striking distance, down just 23-21 late in the set.

And on this swing from Ivanov, Metea’s block goes out of bounds, giving the Warriors a huge 26-24 win in set one.

Mustangs soar to a set two win and force a deciding third set

Battula opens up set two with a soft tap in a perfect spot, tying it up at two apiece.

Then it’s Battula again, this time with a spike perfectly placed in bounds to put Metea up 5-3.

Looking for a momentum shift, Warriors’ AJ Ruffin delivers with a strong spike, cooling off the Mustangs and cutting the deficit to 18-12.

But Metea Valley responds. Vladyslav Kadihrob wins the battle at the net with a tap-in, and the Mustangs take set two, 25-15.

Metea Valley boys volleyball takes care of Waubonsie and leads the DuPage Valley Conference Standings

Early in the decisive third set, Waubonsie’s Marcus Johnson smashes a thunderous spike to give his team a 3-2 lead.

Ryan Da Silva answers for Metea with a tap-in that drops into the back corner, putting the Mustangs up 5-4.

Kadihrob keeps the Mustangs rolling with another powerful spike that breaks through the Warrior block for a 10-9 lead.

Waubonsie scrambles to control a fiery hit, but sophomore libero Jonah Aranda somehow keeps the play alive, giving the Warriors a 12-10 lead!

But here comes another Metea run. Battula’s spike is tipped out of bounds by Waubonsie to tie it back up.

And with a chance to close it out, Da Silva’s shot is blocked but trickles out of bounds — sealing a 25-18 set three win for Metea Valley! The Mustangs now sit atop the DVC standings with three conference games to go.