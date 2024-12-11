Metea girls bowling beats Neuqua to remain undefeated in the DVC

Metea Girls Bowling and Neuqua Valley meet at Parkside lanes for a DVC matchup. It’s the second conference dual for both teams, Metea enters after defeating Waubonsie Valley by 181 pins. Neuqua comes into the day also off a win after beating Naperville Central by a whopping 352 pins! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Merai and Emerson get the action started for Neuqua

Let’s begin the evening with Neuqua’s Surina Merai, she gets it right down the middle for a strike. Merai’s best game is the first with a score of 147, and she ends the day with a 398 series.

Staying with the Wildcats, it’s Aniya Emerson. She gets this one to fall for a strike, and has a chance to end game one with a turkey! Emerson rolls one right to left and connects for the turkey to close game one with a score of 185, her best of the day. Emerson’s 512 series is second best for Neuqua.

Now moving along to some Mustangs, we begin with Jade Williams who knocks down the final pin for a great spare. Williams’s best score comes from game one at 162, and she ends with a 465 series.

Now with Metea’s Shannon Lynch. She gets the 5-7 split spare to drop in game one. Then in game two, Lynch places it down Broadway for a strike. She ends the day with a 416 series.

Staying with Metea, here’s last week’s play of the week winner Mya Moore. She rolls a strike in game one, and we’ll have more from her later.

Wildcat Chanel Edwards is up to bowl, and she rolls this one down the lane for the strike. Edwards records a 192 game three score and finishes with a 487 series.

Abby Kot rolls to a 500-series for Metea girls bowling against Neuqua

Abby Kot is up to bowl for the Mustangs here, and she spins it back to the middle, getting the pins to drop. Then just a little later, Kot picks up another strike en route to a series of 500!

Wildcat Erin Scott sends this one with power down the middle of the lane. She plows down all the pins and scores a 325 for the Cats.

Scott’s teammate Suhana Merchant now steps to the line. She is the next bowler to pick up a strike and records the best score for Neuqua at 528! Merchant’s best game comes from the final one, recording a 210.

Mustang Cosette Cannell puts a little spin on her roll and she backs up, watching the ball do just enough to knock down the final two pins. Cannell records a 431 series for Metea.

Now it’s Wildcat Khushi Patel rolling down the lane. She sends the pins flying to end game one on a high note, with her best game of the day.

Moore and Parli keep up the strong start for the Mustangs

Metea Valley is paced by Moore and Grace Parli. Here we see Parli finish game three with five consecutive strikes! Her 527 series is second best for Metea.

Moore is the top bowler from the day, and here she ends game two with a turkey. A few spinning rolls help give Moore the best overall score of 618, as the Mustang records a 247 in game two!

Metea Valley shines against Neuqua, as they win by 317 pins over the Wildcats. They begin the conference slate 2-0.