Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley boys cross country compete in Aurora City Invite

It's a windy Saturday morning at this year's Aurora City Invite, where Waubonsie Valley boys cross country and Metea Valley look to start the season on a high note. All eight Aurora-based high schools are competing in today's event. Let's get to the race!

Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley start in front

They’re off! As West Aurora takes an early lead, led by senior Branden DeLeon nearby is West’s Sean Heetlend, Metea’s Austin Brown and Waubonsie’s Zach Self.

Metea is hoping to take home the win this year as they finished second at last year’s invite. West Aurora took first place.

Now at the end of the first lap, Metea’s Brown leads. Behind him includes West Aurora’s Heetland, East Aurora’s Roman Nevarez and multiple Aurora Central Catholic runners. Gehrmann of West is also close to the front.

On the second lap, Mustang Austin Brown is in charge once again, Waubonsie’s Zach Self, ACC’s Hilby and West’s Gehrmann follow closely behind.

ACC’s Patrick Hilby and Heetland are neck to neck while Brown and West’s Nathan Gehrmann remain in the top four. East’s Roman Nevarez and West’s Samuel Rocio also are powering through, with a herd of Warriors not far off from the lead pack.

Metea’s Austin Brown finishes top three

Hilby finishes in first for Aurora Central Catholic with a time of 15:46.30, West Aurora’s Heetland ends just .6 seconds behind Hilby for second. Metea senior Austin Brown is third with a time of 16:16.

West Aurora ends the day as Aurora City Invite champions for a second consecutive year, with a team score of 28. Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley boys cross country finish with the same team score of 65, But the Mustangs secured a better average finish.

