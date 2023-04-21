Metea Valley badminton earns team victory against Naperville Central

In DVC badminton, the Metea Valley Mustangs face the visiting Naperville Central Redhawks. Metea Valley looks to bounce back after losing last week to Neuqua Valley, and Naperville Central aims to continue its momentum after beating crosstown rivals Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Riya Alwala and Devangi Kolli win two doubles in straight sets

We begin with two doubles as Riya Alwala and Devangi Kolli of Metea Valley face Naperville Central’s Amaya Liu and Daniella Aldeguer.

After winning the first set 21-11. Alwala and Kolli take care of business as Alwala secures the win with the drop shot to take the second set 21-13.

Metea Valley and Naperville Central one doubles go to three sets

In one doubles, Metea’s Sri Buttula and Anjana Viswanathan battle back and forth with Central’s Hanna An and Jessica Pei.

The matchup’s first set goes to Central 21-13 with the help of Pei’s strong overhand hit finding the back corner to earn the point.

Yet, the Mustangs respond, with the birdie going back and forth between both sides. Viswanathan’s overhand hit launches the birdie into the backcourt to take the second set.

In the end, Pei and An are too much for Metea as they win the third set 21-12

Metea Valley Badminton looks strong in the top singles matches

In four singles, Metea’s Vamshika Bejawar wins convincingly in two straight sets, 21-13, 21-11.

In three singles, Tanmayi Sharat faces Daniella Aldeguer. Sharat wins the first set 21-10 and the second set here with a nice backhand shot.

Next are two singles, with An and Buttula battling again, going back and forth. Finally, Buttula’s looping overhand smack goes over An and lands in the backcourt to earn the straight two-set victory.

Last but certainly not least is the one singles, as Pei and Viswanathan both bring their A-game.

Pei earns a point here with the aggressive overhand slam at the net.

Yet, Viswanathan responds as she strikes back, putting some venom behind her shot to win the second set 21-13 after winning the first set 21-12.

Metea Valley wins 8 out of 10 singles matches and earns the team victory over Naperville Central 12-3.

