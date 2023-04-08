Metea Valley baseball hangs on for the 6-5 win over Benet Academy

Starting pitcher Connor Akstulewicz strikes out four and gives up two earned runs as Metea Valley baseball comes away with the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Metea Valley Mustangs travel to Benet Academy for a non-conference matchup. This pitching dual sees Redwing junior Lucas Lawler on the mound and for the Mustangs is senior Connor Akstulewicz.

Metea Valley taking advantage of Benet’s mistakes

We start off in the second where Benet’s catcher cannot get the throw down to third and commits an error. Mark Golminas is able to advance from second before sliding into home. Metea is up 1-0.

Benet’s Charlie Kane hits a liner to right field where Jayden Malone makes the diving catch, which is called an out. However, it is enough to drive in a run from third base and the Redwings tie it up.

To the fifth inning we go and it’s a big one for Metea Valley baseball. Golminas singles up the left infield and drives in Malone. Golminas is able to advance to second and a runner is still on third base.

A couple of batters later, a dropped third strike is called and the Benet catcher tries to apply to tag on Jake Lavine, but the ball drops to the ground. Golminas scores from third and everyone is safe with just one out. 4-1 Metea.

Another dropped third strike is called and it’s another run for the Mustangs. This time Kyle Bucher advances to first while Nathan Loo scores to make it 6-1.

Next half of the inning, Bucher tracks down a high fly into foul territory and makes an amazing play. He extends for the diving catch and it holds the runner on 1st base with one out in the bottom of the 5th.

Redwings rallying

To the bottom of the 7th, Metea is up 6-2, but Redwing Joe Coffey cuts into the lead. He grounds out, but it’s good enough to score one run. Redwings are now down to their final out.

Charlie Kane steals second for Benet here, which allows Luke Bafia to head home. It’s 6-4 and things are getting interesting in the bottom of the 7th.

During the same at-bat, Jake Perrino hits a shot into center field and drives in one run to bring the score within one. But the next at-bat sees the two-out rally come to an end and the Mustangs hang on for the 6-5 win. Connor Akstulewicz earns the victory for the Mustangs, pitching five and two thirds innings and striking out four batters. Michael Bryant and Mark Golminas each collect multiple hits as well.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!