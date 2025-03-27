Metea Valley baseball scores 10 unanswered to get past Benet Academy

Baseball season is underway as Metea Valley hosts Benet Academy in a non-conference matchup. The Mustangs enter the day with an impressive 2-0 record after out-scoring their opponents 29-3. On the other hand, despite five more hits than Oswego in their season opener, the Redwings fell 13-12. Last summer, Benet also won its first regional championship since 2021. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Nate Cerocke leads off with a single for Benet Academy Baseball

Nate Cerocke opens the day with a lead-off single for Benet Academy. The next two batters would walk, and Benet is threatening early.

A hit by pitch and a wild pitch has the Redwing up 2-0 with two outs, and here’s another throw that’s off the mark. Josh Gugora scores to make it a three-run first inning for Benet.

Tyler Gluting starts the Mustang stampede with a single

Just like the Redwings, Metea Valley opens the day on offense with a leadoff single. Tyler Gluting speeds down the path to reach safely, he eventually gets to third base after a Connor Lavery walk.

Matthew Reilly slashes one down the third base line, and Merrick Sullivan can’t get the throw off in time. Gluting crosses home, and Metea is on the board.

After an Ethan Singer walk, Mustang’s second baseman Michael Willhite has bases loaded and no outs. He powers one out to the alley in left center, and it’s enough to score Lavery and Reilly. We’re all square at three apiece!

Owen Goeb steps up and sends a bouncer to short. The throw is off, and it scores Signer from third. At the end of the first, Metea leads 4-3.

Metea Valley baseball begins to pull ahead of Benet Academy

In the top of the second, Mustang starting pitcher Tyler Kalnicky does well on the mound. First, he fields the bunt for the first out.

Then, Kalnicky records one of his four strikeouts on the day.

Into the bottom of the second, Gluting is back up to bat, and he’s back on base after this double out to center.

Lavery steps up for the Mustangs and smacks a fiery liner just over the Redwing’s head in centerfield. Gluting scores and Lavery would eventually cross home to make it 6-3 Metea.

Nikolas Schaefer steps into the box for Benet, connecting on a powerful shot that goes over the left fielder’s head. Jack Clevenger would get on base with a single the very next at-bat.

Benet looks to capitalize with a runner in scoring position, but Carson Ebeling grounds into the 6-4-3 double play. The Mustangs do a great job turning two!

In the bottom of the third, Redwing’s third baseman Merrick Sullivan fields this ball well and gets the out at first.

Skipping to the bottom of the fourth. Singer connects on a liner out to center, which brings in two more Mustangs. Lavery slides with swag, and Metea is up 8-3.

Kayden Nimer strikes out the side for Metea

Mustang pitcher Kayden Nimer steps in for relief in the fifth, and he throws lights out for the black and gold! He records three strikeouts in this inning, helping the Mustangs stay up by five.

Moving to the bottom half of the inning, Lavery once again connects with power. The ball drops in left center, and it’s enough to score Armaan Shah from second. Metea leads 10-3 after another run to cap off the fifth.

With the sun setting, Merrick Sullivan hits an RBI double to center, giving Benet its first run since the first inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Sullivan fields the foul ball down the third baseline, laying out with full extension, he brings it in for a great catch! However, Willhite tags up from third and scores as the Mustangs win it 12-4. Metea improves to 3-0 and has outscored their opponents 38 runs to 7 to open the season.