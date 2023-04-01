Metea Valley baseball uses a strong 3rd inning to take down Fremd 11-8

Daniel Bastidas records two doubles and two RBI’s to help Metea Valley baseball in an 11-8 victory over Fremd. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Welcome to Jim Schmid Field at Metea Valley High School for a non-conference matchup between the Mustangs and the Fremd Vikings. It’s spring break for many schools across the state and this is the first of a doubleheader.

Both teams go back and forth

We begin in the top of the second, where Fremd’s Brody Frieders drives a single out to left field and it’s enough to bring home a run. Vikings lead 1-0.

Mustangs collect a run in the second, but here is Viking AJ DelMar who slashes one to left for the RBI single. Fremd is up 2-1 in the third.

Daniel Bastidas helps Metea Valley build a big lead

The third inning is a big one for Metea Valley baseball. Daniel Bastidas doubles, which scores one run and ties it up at two.

Bases loaded for Drew Hopkins who hits one right past the third basemen. That scores another run.

After a sac fly makes it 4-2 Metea, Mark Golminas hits a rocket into the outfield for a triple. The center and left fielder collide and the Mustangs score two more runs to make it 6-2.

Now to the bottom of the fourth and Mustang Jayden Malone connects bat on ball for a double up the gap. He drives in one run to make it 8-2 Metea.

Fremd looking to start a rally

Top of the fifth and Fremd is looking to make a comeback. Frieders singles on the line drive, which is good enough to bring in one run. The Vikings still trail 10-4.

The Mustangs add another run here and once again Bastidas records the RBI double. The Metea bats are feeling it and they are up 11-4 heading into the sixth.

Vikings trying to get runners closer to home, but it doesn’t work out for them. Bastidas gets the throw down to third to halt Fremd’s momentum.

Johnny O’Brien gets the single here which scores one run. The Vikings outscore Metea 6-1 over the final three innings, but it’s not enough as the Mustangs take home the 11-8 win. Fremd responds in the second game of the doubleheader, winning 10-2 against the Mustangs.

