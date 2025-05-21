Metea Valley begins girls soccer postseason with a 5-0 regional semifinal win over Yorkville

It’s postseason time for girls soccer as Metea takes the field for the regional semifinals. The Mustangs hold the number one seed in the Naperville North sectional, while serving as the host for one of the 3A regionals. Their first round opponent is Yorkville, who is coming off a 3-2 regional quarterfinal win over Plainfield South. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Early in the game, it’s the Mustangs in attack mode, but the Foxes unleash goalie Emma Binge, who stops the McKenna Wigfield kick.

Olivia Hernandez strikes first for Metea Valley

Next time around, Chloe Birch finds Olivia Hernandez, who strikes the left corner with ease to give Metea a 1-0 lead.

What does the Fox say for an answer? Actually, Aarna Raghavapudi has a better one because she makes a great save. Metea gets another goal to lead 2-0 at a long halftime due to a lightning delay. The delay is done but “Here Comes the Rain Again.” Mother Nature is on nobody’s side, so let’s grab those umbrellas and resume play, shall we?

Second half forecast shows a 100% chance of goals

It’s already a 100 percent chance of rain, but there is also a 100 percent chance of goals when the Mustang offense is clicking. Emma Strcic finds McKenna Wigfield, who displays the right-footed strike for a 3-0 Mustang lead.

Metea again attacks the box with Isabelle Leofanti kicking a through ball to Lily Senese and targets the back of the net for another Mustang goal.

Metea Valley is moving on to the IHSA girls soccer regional final

THe Mustangs keep hitting the gas as Hernandez sneaks through the defense and scores. Metea Valley lives to play another day with a 5-0 win, and will face Benet Academy in the regional final.

