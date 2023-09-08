Metea Valley boys golf earns a narrow two-stroke victory over Naperville North

We’re back at Springbrook Golf Course and so is Mr. Hawk as he watches over a boys golf DVC matchup on the links. Naperville North is looking to putt their way to its first DVC win of the season while their opponent Metea Valley hopes to climb into the golf conference standings while sitting at 1-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hole one gets busy

On the first hole Rahil Shah gets off a strong to start with not only a good approach onto the green but also starts his round by shooting par on the first three holes.

His teammate Charlie Flaherty also gets a nice chip early in his round and golfs a 48 with four pars on the afternoon.

Pars remains the theme on the first hole for the Mustangs and Mike McClain can step right up and hit a par that just sneaks in.

The first hole marathon continues as we jump to a North golfer in Johnny Hodges with a swing that disappears but lands back in your shot. Hodges goes on to golf a 43 for his nine hole tally.

Naperville North’s Will Nelson also hops in on the par fun as we hit hole number four as it helps him to a round of 42.

Freshman sensation on hole 4

Huskie freshman Trevor Schmidt gets a solid tee shot on the par 3 that has lots of hang time but lands perfectly on the green.

Schmidt lines up his putt the tap gets enough juice and his ball rolls into the hole for a birdie and he leads North a 37, the best overall score of the day.

Mustangs end the day on a high note

Kyle Bucher may have put too much hot sauce on his tee shot but he gets a favorable chip and cleans up for par.

Shah continues his strong outing with a good tee shot that flies its way to the green. Shah and teammate Tyler Wallace lead the Mustangs with scores of 39.

Bucher delivers the second-best score with a 40 after sinking one of his five pars on hole number seven.

On the 9th hole, the Mustangs finish their round on a solid note with McClain golfing a 44 thanks to strong approaches like this. That helps Metea Valley boys golf take down North by just two strokes 162-164.

