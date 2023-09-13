Metea Valley boys soccer edges past Waubonsie Valley in DVC play

We’ve got an Eola bowl on the soccer pitch. Metea Valley makes the short trip down the road to Waubonsie Valley. Both teams come into this game with a win the day before. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams find the back of the net in the first

Four minutes in and the Warriors are attacking. Lachlan Ladd makes his way into the box getting a shot off on net. But making the save and covering is Ravi Shah.

There are 22 minutes to play in the half now. Michael Senese gets the ball in the box passing back post to Nicolas Villalobos who shoots bar down giving Metea the 1-0 lead.

Metea looking for a quick second. Abel Lopez turns and has a shot from distance that is saved and picked up by Abrahm Tiburcio.

A minute to play before halftime. Amiel Nichani cuts inside on his left foot taking a shot that bounces in off of Ravi Shah. The Warriors tie the game at one.

Final chance of the half for Waubonsie. Lachlan Ladd sends a freekick into the box finding the head of Jonah Greifenkamp but making the save is Shah. We go into halftime tied at one.

Metea finds the game-winner in the second half

Metea starts the second half on the front foot. Anthony Hildreth takes a shot that deflects off of Cade Valek but scrambling to his right is Abrahm Tiburcio making a huge save.

Down at the other end of the field Lachlan Ladd has a freekick just on the edge of the box. His shot on net is a tame one easily collected by Patrick Maroney.

Not long after Michael Senese dribbles into the box taking a right-footed effort that sneaks in at the near post.

That would be the game-winner as Metea Valley takes down Waubonsie Valley by a score of 2-1. The Mustangs move to 2-0 in the DVC while the Warriors drop to 0-2.

