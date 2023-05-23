Metea Valley boys volleyball falls to West Aurora in Regional Quarterfinals

In postseason boys’ volleyball, the Metea Valley Mustangs face the West Aurora Blackhawks on their home court in the regional quarterfinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

West Aurora takes Metea Valley in the first set

We jump to the middle of the first set, with West Aurora leading Metea Valley 18-10. Nathan Karamis of West Aurora extends their lead, pushing the ball over the net for the point.

Metea Valley wins the next point as middle-blocker Robert Stewart slams the ball into the West Aurora hardwood for the kill.

The Blackhawks here turn defense into offense as outside hitter Owen Hendricks blocks the hit at the net, earning the point.

Metea Valley answers back on defense as well. Stewart shows up again, blocking the hit to keep the Mustangs alive in set one.

Metea rides their momentum as Bartosz Chmielewski hammers the ball home for the point.

Yet, Owen Hendricks for West Aurora proves too much as he puts some heat behind this hit. The Blackhawks take the first set 25-14.

Metea Valley boys volleyball falls just short to the Blackhawks in set two

The Blackhawks pick up right where they left off in the first set creating a sizable lead. Metea Valley hustles to keep the rally alive, but Justus Barbel finishes the play by getting the kill.

The Mustangs, though, aren’t going down without a fight as Ryan DaSilva unleashes a vicious hit to get the kill.

The Blackhawks, though, seal the victory as Hendricks slams the ball into the Mustang’s backcourt for the match point.

West Aurora defends their homecourt, winning in two sets against Metea Valley 25-14 and 25-17.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!