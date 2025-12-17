Metea Valley girls bowling rolls past Neuqua Valley at the Fox Bowl

Slip on your bowling shoes, it’s time to hit the lanes again with the Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley girls’ bowling teams squaring off for a DVC battle at the Fox Bowl. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Leading off for the Mustangs is Emma Parli, who sends the strike that kicks off an early lead for Metea Valley

Mustangs jump out to a big lead in game one

Emma is immediately followed by the other half of this sibling duo, with another strike from Gray Parli. Her top score comes from game two with a 196.

Neuqua Valley’s Julia Wolfram finds the pocket and gets herself a spare to finish out her first frame.

Shannon Lynch hits her mark with another strike for the Mustangs, placing the black and gold firmly in the lead. Lynch rolls a 478 series, which is second-best on the team.

Lyla Wolfram finishes the game with another spare to keep up the fight for Neuqua Valley.

Game two starts with a powerful strike sent down by Aniya Emerson. Making a strong push back for the Wildcats.

Abby Kot holds down the opposition with a strike of her own, leveling out the pins for the Mustangs.

Both teams show their strength in game two

Chanel Edwards of Neuqua Valley unleashes a dominant strike for the Wildcats, rolling a 191 in game two and a 505 series.

Metea Valley’s Mya Moore sends her first, but far from last, strike in game two, continuing her strong season.

Aniya Emerson sends another strike down the lane for a stronger push against Metea. Emerson tallies a 419 series, second best on the team.

Eden Perez finds the pocket and gets her first strike of game two, continuing the domination of the lanes for the Mustangs, ending the second game with Metea in front by a growing margin.

Mya Moore kicks off the final game with another powerful strike, placing her as the top bowler on the scoreboard with a 644 series.

Julia Wolfram sends down a strike to start the third game to continue the fight for the blue and gold.

Metea Valley’s Abby Kot returns the favor with a strike of her own to keep the lead in game three—Kot with a consistent series of 442.

Wildcat Lyla Wolfram rounds out the frame with an impressive spare after hitting her mark.

Aanya Pandey follows the lead with a strike to close out the match for Neuqua to end her day on a high note.

The Mustangs remain perfect in DVC play after another victory over Neuqua

Gray Parli of Metea Valley finishes out the evening with another strike, placing the crown on the head of the Mustangs in this matchup. Metea takes the win by a score of 2380-1913 to remain undefeated in conference play.