Metea Valley girls bowling secures DVC Championship on Position Night

Metea Valley racks up enough points to take home the DVC Championship on Position Night at Parkside Lanes.

Waubonsie Valley is hosting the DVC Position Night at Parkside Lanes with six teams competing for the crown. Metea Valley sitting in the driver’s seat after a perfect 5-0 conference record in the regular season.

Neuqua Valley finishes with a flourish

Neuqua Valley senior Elham Isa gets better as the game goes along, leading the team with a 466-series.

Another Wildcat rolling well is Chanel Edwards. She gets a strike here in game two, which gives the freshman a score of 202. Her teammates are thrilled to see the young bowler join the 200 club. Neuqua Valley finishes in sixth place as a team.

Kayden Royalty leads the way for DeKalb

DeKalb finishes in fourth place as a team thanks to top All-DVC performer Kayden Royalty. She scores a 515-series on the night, but leads the conference in scoring average on the season.

Naperville Central holding on to hope that the team can jump Metea in the standings with a strong performance. All-Conference honorable mention Sydney Hurst with a 200 in game two and a 524-series for the red and white.

Waubonsie Valley ending the season on a high note

Waubonsie Valley has been on fire lately and that trend continues on Position Night as Mya Zatloukal shows her All-Conference skills with a 209 in game one.

Naperville North ends the DVC slate in fifth place as a team. Ava Weishaar leads the Huskies with a 442 followed by Anna and Ellie Child who each tie with a 416 for North.

The Warriors continue their strong play as senior Abby Walton rolls a 560-series with all three games going over 180. That’s good for a tie for second on the night and another All-Conference medal.

Metea Valley holds on for DVC Crown

Metea Valley doing what it needs to do to remain on top of the standings. Honorable mention All-Conference bowler Helena Garcia with a strike as part of a 181-final game and 453-series.

Naperville Central also continuing to play well. Another All-Conference honorable mention is D’Niya Little-Segers who scores a 463. Teresa Duffrin also with an All-Conference season and 297 for the Redhawks.

Always near the top for the Mustangs is Shelly Hess. She leads the team with a 454-series on the night. Jade Williams and Moriah Greenwood also are named honorable mention All-Conference. Metea Valley finishes in third.

Senior Skye Sanford is the top bowler of the night with a 581-series, securing her spot on the All-Conference team as well. Naperville Central finishes in second place with a 2486, setting a new program record!

The DVC Position Night winner is Waubonsie Valley who comes out on top in this event for the first time since 2017. All-Conference bowler Sam Wiertelak ties for the team high with a 560 as the Warriors score a season-best 2688. But that is not enough to hold off Metea Valley who racked up enough points in the regular season to win the DVC Championship for a fifth-consecutive season.

