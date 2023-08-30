Metea Valley girls golf narrowly defeats Naperville Central

We’re at Orchard Valley for today’s matchup, where Metea Valley girls golf takes host to Naperville Central. Both teams just competed at the Metea Valley invite at Stonebridge Golf Course, but it was Neuqua Valley who took home the trophy. Let’s see who will bounce back in today’s duel. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Pars for everyone on Hole one

On the first hole, Metea’s Mckenna Wigfield has this putt for birdie, and it’s not enough. She taps it in for par.

Pranvi Kakkar brings out the Texas wedge from just off the green, as she tries to putt this close for birdie. The Mustang misses just a little to the left and goes on to make par.

Redhawk Mae Binkowski going for par here and she puts the perfect speed on the putt. Binkowski goes on to shoot a 44, good enough for the second-best Central score.

Kade Schiltz is in a similar spot to Kakkar from earlier on hole one, and it’s a similar result, as Schiltz gets the birdie putt close to the hole. The Redhawk finishes the hole with par.

Avery Dunn putting for birdie for Central and the ball tracks back to the cup, but just not enough. Some great speed from Dunn.

Anna Keeler putting just seconds after Dunn, and her birdie comes up inches short. Keeler taps in for par, and Dunn from Central follows her, as she closes our action from hole one for our sixth total par between both teams.

Near hole-out from Poppy Marusin

Poppy Marusin is in the middle of the fairway on hole four and watch this ball almost pop into the bottom of the cup. Marusin’s approach shot comes centimeters away from dropping in for an eagle, as the Redhawk would close the day with a 45.

McKenna Wigfield chipping from just left of the green on hole seven. She flops one onto the fringe and the ball tracks to the pin, but comes up a little left. McKenna cleans it up by nailing her par putt.

Now on the opposite side of the seventh green with Ashika Patel of Naperville Central. Patel lofts this one onto the green and sets herself up for a nice up-and-down par save. She makes the putt and ends the day with Central’s best score, of 42.

Metea Valley’s Madison Wigfield records low score

Wrapping up the action on hole nine with Maddison Wigfield, who’s putting for birdie on the second most difficult hole on the course. She misses, but this par putt helps Madison shoot a 39, tying her personal record.

Every stroke mattered in today’s matchup, as Metea Valley girls golf defeats Naperville Central by just four strokes, winning 173 to 177.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!