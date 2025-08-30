Metea Valley girls golf picks up a DVC win against Naperville North

A DVC conference matchup early in the girls golf season between the Metea Valley Mustangs and the Naperville North Huskies. It’s the DVC opener for the Mustangs after last week’s matchup against Waubonsie Valley was rained out. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley Girls Golf starts the day with multiple pars on hole one

Metea’s Ansley Ellis gets things started from the first hole fairway with a great approach shot to sneak onto the green. After coming up short on the birdie attempt, Ellis gets the putt to find the bottom of the cup for par.

Shortly after, fellow Mustang McKenna Wigfield gets onto the green and gets a Mustang bounce.

Later on, Maya Shah keeps the momentum going for the Black and Gold with this approach shot, landing on the edge of the green. The freshman is off to a fast start after sinking her putt for par.

Still on the first hole with North’s Ellie Grapenthin putting from the edge of the green and coming up just short of the hole. Grapenthin starts her day with a bogey.

Addy Ciganek hits a great chip shot for Naperville North on hole four

Moving further onto the course with the par three, seventh hole. Ansley Ellis continues her strong start as her tee shot soars through the air onto the green. After coming up short on her birdie putt, Ellis finishes the hole with a par.

Mia Kuruvilla is next up for the Huskies. Hitting a beautiful tee shot of her own onto the green, Kuruvilla is unable to convert the birdie from there, but she knocks in her next putt for par.

Looking to respond after her tee shot, Husky Addy Ciganek hits this beautiful chip shot, which nearly finds the hole. Ciganek finishes the seventh with a par, continuing her impressive par streak that began on the third hole.

Wigfield hits a nice tee shot, landing on the green in great position for a birdie attempt. The Senior comes up short, but rattles her next putt home for par.

Mustangs pull ahead for DVC victory against the Huskies

Wrapping things up on the par four ninth hole. Following an eagle on hole eight, Ciganek finishes off her impressive day after this putt for par. The Husky finishes as the top scorer for the Blue and Orange.

Moments later, Ellis ends her day with this short putt as it falls into the hole. Ellis finishes the day with the best score for the Black and Gold with a 40.

Just short of the green, Grapenthin has an uphill battle to find the green. Rising to the challenge, Grapenthin hits an impressive chip to put her in a great position. Grapenthin finishes her day by draining the putt, finishing with the second-best score for the Huskies.

Metea Valley girls golf gets the DVC victory over Naperville North, 166-199. North’s Addy Ciganek finishes with the lowest round of the day with a 37. Metea’s Maya Shah and McKenna Wigfield chip in with a 42 and a 43, respectively, in the winning effort.

