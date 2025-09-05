Metea Valley girls golf takes down Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North in DVC triangular

Metea Valley girls golf tees off at Springbrook Golf Course for the DVC Triangular as the Mustangs take Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

On the first green, Naperville North senior Addyson Ciganek shows a good approach that finds the green. She starts her day with a par.

Alyssa Straub for Waubonsie is also in line for a par, and she sinks it for a strong start to her round.

Metea’s Oyuhai Sereenen gets the round rolling by placing her chip onto the green.

Ally Andrews golfs a new personal best at Springbrook

To the fourth hole, where Ally Andrews for North is up to attempt a long par. She keeps it together on the putt, and it slows up in time to land in the cup. The freshman golfs a new Springbrook personal best with a 48.

Ansley Ellis helps the Mustangs by displaying a flop that gets onto the landing zone.

Let the seventh hole marathon begin

More from Metea Valley on hole number seven as Maya Shah rips a rocket of a tee shot, which lands on the green. Shah completes the hole with a par.

Back to Ciganek, who puts firepower on her iron shot on the seventh. It hits the green and is close to the cup. Ciganek pars and golfs the top score for the Huskies with a 41.

Waubonsie Valley golfer Mina Shyam also swings a solid tee shot. Her ball hits the grass in front of the green, but takes a favorable roll towards the pin and onto the dance floor.

McKenna Wigfield from Metea recovers from her first shot thanks to a flop that rolls in her favor to stay on the putting green.

The hole seven marathon continues with Siya Sohal from Waubonsie, who continues to display excellent tee shots as this one reaches the green and near the pin. She caps it off with a par.

Metea girls golf stays even on the ninth hole to lock up the win

We go to the ninth hole, where Maya Shah places her swing from the fairway perfectly on the green. She pars and golfs a 41 for the Mustangs.

Shyam is eager to end the round on a high note by targeting her favorite spot, which is, of course, the green. Shyam makes par and leads the Warriors with a round of 41.

Wigfield leads the charge for Metea and overall as this par wraps up a round of 40, which helps Metea Valley girls golf to a triangular victory over Waubonsie and Naperville North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!