Metea Valley girls golf tops Naperville North to wrap up the DVC regular season

The DVC girls golf season is winding down on a soggy day at Springbrook Golf Course with Metea Valley visiting Naperville North. The golfers dealing with a steady rainfall for the first few holes, but need to get this final match on the books before the conference championship meet the next day.

Metea Valley sets the tone on the opening hole

Metea Valley senior Pranvi Kakkar gets off to a good start with a steady par to begin her round as this six foot putt finds the hole.

Mustang Madison Wigfield chipping from the short rough near the green and she places this shot close to the pin to set up a great look at a par attempt. Wigfield shoots a 43 on the day, tied for third on the team.

Naperville North golfer Alex Yaeger with a long par attempt near the edge of the green. She puts some power behind this putt due to the slower greens and it banks off the pin into the cup. Nicely done as Yaeger goes on to a round of 48.

Jenna Zukauskas from Metea Valley back in the fairway, still on the first hole. She lofts one that settles in about five feet from the cup. The Mustang goes on to a round of 49.

The Huskies wrapping things up on the first hole with Samika Karumuri chipping onto the green. She curls this shot back towards the hole on the nice approach.

A putting display on the fourth green

On the fourth hole par three, Huskie Addyson Ciganek putts for birdie from beyond 25 feet. Despite the sun beginning to peek out from behind the clouds, the rain soaked green slows the ball just before it finds the cup. It’s an easy par tap in for Ciganek.

Later in the round, Anna Keeler from Metea with a near carbon copy as her long birdie putt is well read and settles inches away to leave a tap in for par.

Over to another par three at hole number seven. Georgia Riley from Naperville North continues her solid round with a tee shot that lands on the middle of the green. Riley goes on to make par and shoots a round of 46 which is second best on the team.

In the same group is McKenna Wigfield who sticks her shot off the tee within ten feet of the pin. She takes advantage of the great approach as she rolls in the birdie as part of a round of 40, which is tied for the best score of the day.

Metea Valley ends the regular season on a high note

Over to the ninth hole where Kylie Hallissey has a putt from a little beyond ten feet and she buries it to help the Mustang cause.

Another Metea golfer doing her part is Ansley Ellis who sinks this tricky putt for a par to end the round. Ellis with a 43 on the day to round out the Metea top four.

Addyson Ciganek continues her strong short game display with a long putt near the fringe for par. The Huskie gets the 20 footer to fall as part of her round of 42, which leads all golfers in orange and blue.

The Mustangs take the team win as Pranvi Kakkar ends her day, just as it began, with a well struck putt for par. The senior shoots a 40, which ties McKenna Wigfield for the top score. Metea Valley takes the win over Naperville North girls golf as both teams end the DVC regular season at 4-4.