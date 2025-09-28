Metea Valley girls golf wins the first DVC championship in program history

It’s a perfect day for golf at Phillip’s Park in Aurora as Naperville Central hosts the DVC girls golf championship. Both the team and individual titles are up for grabs with plenty of talented golfers in the field. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Ashika Patel finishes the DVC season strong

Ashika Patel from Naperville Central won the McGonagle to start the season and would like to add a conference championship to her impressive resume. On the 16th hole she chips from the fairway right near the pin and finishes off with a par. Patel ends with a 76, good for third place overall.

In the same group is Waubonsie Valley’s top golfer, Mina Shyam. Just like Patel, she makes a nice chip onto the green and finishes with a par as well. Shyam with the second best score of the tourney with a 73.

Another Naperville Central senior, Mae Binkowski sinks a par putt on the 17th hole. Binkowski with an 86 and fellow Redhawk Alexa Miller shoots an 80 to help Central finish with a team score of 336.

Naperville North has a young and inexperienced roster, but the team has improved throughout the year. Freshman Ally Andrews makes a nice par save on 17 as the Huskies score their best 18-hole team score of the season with a 357.

Neuqua Valley is in the hunt for the team title

Neuqua Valley is in the hunt throughout the day led by Aditi Reddy and Malar Anand. Reddy shoots and 82 while Anand tallies an 80. Vivienne Steger has a nice round as well with an 82 to finish in the top 10.

Hannah Lee from Waubonsie Valley sinks a nice putt on the 14th green and wraps up a round of 88. The Warriors shoot a 334 as a team, good for third place but only seven strokes out of first.

Addy Ciganek continues her stellar senior season

Metea Valley girls golf finished in last place in the DVC a season ago but look to make a worst to first turnaround after a great regular season. Senior McKenna Wigfield helps the cause with a top seven score of 81.

The top individual of the tournament is Naperville North senior Addy Ciganek. She has been a rock for the Huskies all season and she caps off her great DVC career with a first place finish. She makes a birdie on 14 and shoots a 70 to take the medal by three strokes.

Metea Valley girls golf makes history with its first ever conference championship

Metea Valley looks to hold off Neuqua Valley to secure the conference title. Freshman Maya Shah sinks a nice par putt on 17 as she scores the fourth best round of the day with a 77. That seals the win for the Mustangs who win the first conference championship in program history with a 327. Oyuhai Sereenen and Ansley Ellis chip in with an 83 and an 86 respectively. Neuqua Valley finishes in second with a 330. What a season for the black and gold who head to regionals at Bliss Creek next week along with Central, Neuqua and Waubonise. Naperville North will join ESCC champions Benet Academy at Bloomingdale Golf Club.