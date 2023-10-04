Metea Valley girls volleyball takes care of Naperville Central in a three-set victory

It’s a battle of teams with 3-1 conference records for girls volleyball taking the courts at Naperville Central while Metea Valley is hoping to continue their play of road warriors after taking care Naperville North. Meanwhile Naperville Central looks to take sole possession of the conference. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea starts the kill fest early

Metea gets busy in set one already up 4-1. Central sends it back but the Mustangs reset, and Katie Schuele assists to Anna Murphy who kills the daylight out of that ball.

Central cuts the deficit to two but Maddie Hopkins gets her name and goes for the kill after another assist from Schuele. It’s 8-5 Metea.

Georgia Von Lehmden gets Central back in it

We switch over to the Redhawks and the lucky contestant for a point is Georgia Von Lehmden who just puts that ball onto the right spot and the Hawks trail 13-9.

The Redhawks inch closer and it’s Von Lehmden and despite nearly giving one up, Von Lehmden gets her name called once again and she gets the kill to land. It’s now a 14-12 deficit.

The Mustangs regroup and Ashley Ward comes to the rescue with a much needed to kill to give her team some breathing room up 15-12.

Set point for the Mustangs and Hopkins draws the ace to secure a 25-15 set one win.

Hopkins quickly goes from acing to killing. Once the Redhawks send it over Schuele sets up number 11 for the kill and it’s perfect to make it a 5-3 lead for the Black and Gold.

Redhawks flip the script in set two

The Redhawks quickly fly back into the match and trail 9-8. They wait for the ball to come on their side of the net and when it does Makenna Devick sees the Sarah Butler pass and hits it for the kill to tie it up.

Devick is on to serve now, and she pulls an ace for herself to keep Central on the right side of the scoring column, up 13-11.

Naperville Central wants to extend that lead and they do after Hopkins walks into Sophia Zanca’s block party. The Hawks are fired up with a 17-12 advantage.

Mustangs aren’t going away quietly and Murphy continues her kill fest to make it an 18-13 deficit.

Set point time for Central looking to move us to a third set. Sarah Butler shuts the door with a block giving Central a 25-13 set two win.

Big night for Murphy, Morrison and Hopkins

However, in the third set Metea catches fire, building a 7-3 lead and Olivia Stewart jumps in for the kill on one of Schuele’s 26 assists.

Anna Murphy continues her stellar night as she, Camille Morrison and Maddie Hopkins combine for 24 total kills. This one makes it 12-4 Mustangs.

Speaking of Morrsion she is somewhere on the court. Oh, there she is with a kill as she knifes that one through the defense. That puts Metea up 20-10.

Central is trying to stay alive and this possession shows some resolve. Devick tries to get the kill but is denied. She gets another chance and makes sure to capitalize. The Redhawks are back within single digits down 20-11.

Although the final set was all about the Mustangs and Ward ends the match with a kill. Metea Valley girls volleyball takes the win over Naperville Central in three sets by scores of 25-15.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!