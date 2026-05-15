Metea Valley girls water polo pulls away from St. Charles East

It’s time for the girls water polo postseason, with the #4-seeded Metea Valley Mustangs taking on the #5-seeded St. Charles East Saints in the sectional quarterfinals. The Mustangs finished the regular season strong with a 16-12 record and look to start the playoffs with a win tonight. However, the Saints look to play spoiler as the underdogs and upset the Mustangs with a victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea gets off to a hot start

The Metea offense strikes fast as Aly Rivero secures the opening goal less than 30 seconds into the game.

The Mustang offense keeps pushing this time around, it’s Natalie Kosta finding the back of the Saints’ net. Metea leads 2-0 early in the first.

St. Charles bounces back as Kaylee Waite capitalizes on the Mustangs not securing the ball. That sets up the Saints’ opening goal of sectional action.

The Metea offense remains united this time around; it’s Riley Fleury with the goal, extending the Mustang lead.

Metea seeks to keep the scoring options open coming off a Rivero goal. Makayla Paulding secures the fading goal, extending the Mustang advantage.

The Saints get back in the game

However, the Saints manage to tally a buzzer-beating goal from Ari Barone. But Metea leads 5-2 to end the first quarter.

Barone picks up where she left off at the end of the first, this time around with a behind-the-back goal, sparking energy for the Saints, who trail by just a pair.

Barone’s goal is what the Saints needed as her teammate Gianna Messina secures back-to-back goals to close out the second quarter. The Saints are right back in the game, trailing 6-5 at halftime.

The Mustangs open the third quickly as Ellie Maher locates the back of the Saints’ net to keep Metea in front.

Saint Charles East doesn’t go down without a fight as Sam Bachta secures a goal with a crowded net to keep the Mustang lead at just one

Metea Valley pulls away down the stretch

The Mustang offense remains relentless as they secure goals from Riley Fleury and Makayla Paulding, setting the tone for the Mustang offense for the remainder of the game.

Rivero responds to her team’s energy as she tosses another shot into the net. Metea leads 12-7 to close out the third.

The final frame is all Metea as Leah Wojciechowski secures the dagger goal to open the fourth. The Mustangs go on to the next round after a 17-9 victory over the Saints. It will be a tough task with Naperville North awaiting in the sectional semifinals.