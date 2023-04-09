Metea Valley girls water polo stays unbeaten in DVC play with win over Neuqua Valley

Metea Valley girls water polo excels on the defensive end en route to a 17-5 victory over Neuqua Valley to stay undefeated in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

With spring break week over, girls water polo jumps back in the pool as Metea Valley hosts Neuqua Valley. The Mustangs look to keep pace with the top teams in the DVC with a victory.

Metea Valley jumps out to a big lead

Metea already leading 1-0 when Juliana Carter makes a leaping save. The goalie then throws an outlet pass to Addison Bludgen who is open behind the defense for the goal.

Neuqua Valley looks to get on the board with a shot from Megan Roberts. Carter makes another save and another long pass down the pool. Allison Leslie tracks down the ball, spins and puts in one of her five goals. 3-0 Mustangs.

Later in the quarter, the Wildcat defense converges to knock the ball away from Sarah Voakes, but she is able to power the ball just over the head of Caelyn Turner and floats in for the goal. 6-0 Metea after the first.

Mustangs keep momentum in the second quarter

Into the second quarter now, Addison Bludgen continues her big night with a steal and she shows off the speed, breaking loose for another goal. Five in the game for Bludgen.

Still in the second, Lillian Witte finds Brooklyn Granger who fires home her first goal of the game to keep the good times rolling for the black and gold.

A little before halftime, Neuqua is able to get into the scoring column as Gabriella Snider finds Phoebe Puacz for the goal.

Then just a few moments later, Megan Roberts shows a lot of effort to track down her own rebound off the crossbar and scores a goal of her own. Wildcats trail 12-2 at halftime.

Metea keeps the Wildcats at arms length in second half

In the second half, the Wildcats continue to battle on offense. Samira Nadgar gets one of her two goals in the game to get Neuqua Valley within single digits.

But the Mustangs are able to respond quickly. Allison Leslie gets the assist on this pass to Zoe Luttrell who scores for the second time on the night.

Later in the half, Emily Schalk breaks free for the goal to make it 17 on the scoreboard for the Mustangs.

A good night defensively for Metea Valley girls water polo in this one as well. Schalk, Kyra Henkle and Marley Schroeder combine to keep the Wildcats from knocking home another goal. The Mustangs stay perfect in DVC play at 2-0 after a 17-5 win over Neuqua Valley.

